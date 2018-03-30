410 Q Street – Rock Springs, WY

New to the market!
This 4-bedroom, 2-bath ranch style home with a 2-car detached garage is very neat, clean & charming!
This home has original hardwood floors, plus a full 95% finished basement. And look at the price for all this!
Additional Details About This Home:
$189,000
- 4 Bedrooms
- 2 Bathrooms
- 1,992 Square Feet
- Detached 2-Stall Garage
- Built-In Appliances
- Washer/Driver Included
- RV Parking
- Alley Access
- Covered Porch
- Evaporative Wall Cooling Unit
- Double Pane Windows
- Full Basement
- Solid Hard Wood Doors
Call Kelly Palmer to view this home today!
Brokerage Southwest
601 Broadway, Rock Springs
Website: Brokeragesouthwest.com
Phone: 307-870-7381
