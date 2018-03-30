410 Q Street – Rock Springs, WY

By Lillian Palmer -
New to the market!

This 4-bedroom, 2-bath ranch style home with a 2-car detached garage is very neat, clean & charming!

This home has original hardwood floors, plus a full 95% finished basement. And look at the price for all this!

4 BED.

2 BATH

1,992 SQ. FT.

DETACHED 2-CAR GARAGE

Photos of Property

Additional Details About This Home:

  • $189,000
  • 4 Bedrooms
  • 2 Bathrooms
  • 1,992 Square Feet
  • Detached 2-Stall Garage
  • Built-In Appliances
  • Washer/Driver Included
  • RV Parking
  • Alley Access
  • Covered Porch
  • Evaporative Wall Cooling Unit
  • Double Pane Windows
  • Full Basement
  • Solid Hard Wood Doors

Map of Property

Call Kelly Palmer to view this home today!

Brokerage Southwest
601 Broadway, Rock Springs
Website: Brokeragesouthwest.com
Phone:  307-870-7381

