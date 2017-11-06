4:50 am: For the Love of Cats

ROCK SPRINGS – It’s 4:50 am and a group of volunteers are meeting at the Petco parking lot in Rock Springs. The mission? To take a carload of cats to Ogden to get spayed or neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped in preparation for an adoption event the following weekend.

The driver giving up her morning of sleep, Ariel “A.J.” Stratton, is met by four other volunteers–all passionate enough to meet at the early hour for the benefit of these cats.

Tanisha Floyd, a foster coordinator with Ashley Valley Community Cats, loads up 16 cats in their carriers. This group has been helping to minimize the use of euthanasia at Rock Springs Animal Control, where recently there has been an influx of cats.

When there are too many cats, volunteers like those at AVCC will help out. “The 20 cats we took in were an emergency case. Animal control had 54 cats, so they were getting ready to euthanize,” said Floyd.

Groups like AVCC and others in the area are working to get all the shelter pets into homes as soon as possible. That often involves transportation and highway miles.

Sometimes the animals need to be transported to get the care they need before a large adoption event.

Other times, the dogs or cats get transported to shelters in Diamondville, Afton, or various locations in Utah.

“We move them around as needed to get as much face-time as possible,” said Floyd. “We try to do as much as we can to get them into a house as quick as possible.”

Transportation costs, such as gas, get expensive. The volunteers are looking for donations to defray the cost of transporting the animals.

“It’s an often overlooked detail of the bigger picture with saving animals,” said another volunteer who also works as a kennel assistant at Rock Springs Animal Control.

“We are a smaller community. There is only so much the humane society can do. It’s important to be able to reach out more. There are specific breed rescues where some pit bulls have a better chance. It’s about being able to reach to farther rescues,” said McCloskey.

How to Donate

A donation account has been set up at Wells Fargo under Rock Springs Animal Transport. The funds go to anyone helping rescues transport animals out of Rock Springs.

For this cause, donations should not be made to the Rock Springs Animal Control.