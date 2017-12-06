45th Annual Wyoming Shrine Bowl Head Coaches Announced

WYOMING– The Board of Directors and John Cundall, the Executive Director of the Shrine Bowl of Wyoming are excited and pleased to announce the coaches for the 45th annual Wyoming Shrine Bowl Football game to be played June 9, 2018 in Casper.

Through the process of nominating and voting by the Wyoming High School head football coach, Marty Wrage from Greybull High School will head up the North team while McKay Young from Star Valley High School takes the lead for the South.

This past fall, SVHS under the direction of Coach Young lost to eventual state champion Cody in the state semi-finals. GHS with Coach Wrage at the helm was defeated by Glenrock in the WHSAA state quarterfinals.

These coaches will now begin the task of selecting their assistant coaches and then each staff will choose the players of the game for each respective team.