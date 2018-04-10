45th Annual Wyoming Shrine Bowl Student Trainers and Managers Selected

WYOMING– The Board of Directors and John Cundall, the Executive Director, of the Shrine Bowl of Wyoming are pleased to announce that the following student trainers/managers have been selected for the 45th annual Wyoming Shrine Bowl Football game.

The game will be played June 9th, 2018 in Casper, at Natrona County High School.

Everyone associated with the Wyoming Shrine Bowl is very excited about the commitment and skill that these people will bring to their respective teams.



North Student Trainers/Managers

Eryne Burke – Campbell County High School

MaKayla Tucker – Campbell County High School

South Student Trainers/Managers