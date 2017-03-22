A 47 Year Journey

ROCK SPRINGS – Hard work and dedication is not only something Willie Pineda instills in his students, he is also a product of these traits. Pineda recently achieved the highest level in Kenpo Karate.

On Tuesday, the Rock Springs City Council honored Willie Pineda on reaching several milestones. Not only has Pineda been teaching three generations of students Kenpo Karate, he also recently became the only 10th-degree black belt in the Rocky Mountain region. Pineda earned his black belt in 1975. Mayor Carl Demshar noted he has been dedicated to Kenpo Karate for over 47 years.

“Along with teaching Kenpo Karate, Willie is imprinting valuable life skills in his students such as discipline, determination, and resilience,” Mayor Carl Demshar said.

Several former students also praised Pineda for all he has done in the community. Billy Shalata recalled meeting Pineda when Willie started teaching in a studio basement. He said the one thing he will always remember is how Pineda taught how you can be friends but when they were in class it was serious.

“You are talking about a man who has given 47 years of his life. He teaches them (students) the proper way of doing things and how to be successful adults in this community,” Shalata said.

Frank Lew told about how he started lessons shortly after the end of the Vietnam War. Lew recalled how Pineda would tell them he has heard good and bad things about everyone but when they are in class, they are all equal. Lew said Willie taught with the same passion whether it was one student or 20 and recalled how he would let students train even when they could not afford lessons.

“Willie is not a good master but a great one,” Lew said. “Not just for his skills and what he teaches you on the mat but also the lessons that carry you through life.”