4th Generation Native Matthew Jackman Declares For RS Mayor

ROCK SPRINGS — The following is a campaign announcement submitted by Matthew Jackman.

Matthew Jackman, 4th generation Rock Springs native, has declared his intention to run for Mayor of Rock Springs in 2018.

Jackman, a graduate of Rock Springs High School, is also a graduate of the University of Wyoming with a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration. Growing up in an older area of Rock Springs, he chose to once again reside in the old part of town upon his return to Rock Springs to manage the family business. Since his return, Jackman has helped Jackman Construction evolve from a struggling to a thriving local business.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

“As a business graduate, I see great potential for growth and development for local businesses. With a slightly different approach, Rock Springs has endless opportunities for the coming boom. As mayor, I believe my business background will serve me well in guiding growth for all economic sectors of our community.”

Jackman is currently serving the community as a fourth-year member of the Rock Springs Planning and Zoning Commission and as a fifth-year member of the Bar and Liquor License Committee. He is currently serving as President of the Rock Springs Kiwanis Club.

“Improving the quality of life here is a huge goal for all members of the community. I love this town! It is my home, and I want to give everything I have to ensure a home where my future kids and grandkids can also live and thrive.”