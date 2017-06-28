4th of July Fire Restrictions & Safety on BLM Land

CHEYENNE — The 4th of July holiday is right around the corner and the Wyoming Bureau of Land Management, Smokey Bear, and our wildland firefighters would like to remind everyone to be safe and responsible when enjoying public lands.

Rising temperatures mean fuels like grass and shrubs dry out and fire danger increases. We need your help this holiday to prevent human caused wildfires and keep Wyoming beautiful. Campfires, motorized equipment, power lines and vehicles can start human caused wildfires.

Fireworks and other explosives are prohibited on BLM managed lands. Visitors should also take precautions when recreating outdoors, having a shovel and water on hand to extinguish campfires, avoid parking in tall dry grass, and driving OHVs in areas where dry grass may ignite due to hot exhaust, are all good tips to remember this Independence Day.

When camping and using outdoor grills make sure you clear areas of flammable vegetation. Check trailers to make sure equipment is in working order and chains are not dragging.

Check your local fire restrictions to ensure you know what is and is not allowed where you are visiting. The BLM Wyoming fire restrictions website is located at https://www.blm.gov/wyoming-fire-restrictions.

BLM Wyoming actively investigates human caused fires and anyone who intentionally or through negligence starts a wildfire can be held accountable for damage and suppression cost.

To report wildfires, contact your local fire department, sheriff’s office or fire dispatch center by calling 911. For more information about the BLM Wyoming’s fire preparedness, please contact Public Information Specialist Brad Purdy at 307-286-2200 or Fire Mitigation and Education Specialist Carmen Thomason at 307-775-6020.