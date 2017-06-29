Wyoming 4th of July Events

The 4th of July is a time of outdoor festivities and bright lights in the sky. Here are some 4th events taking place around Wyoming this year you may not want to miss.
Rock Springs
For those looking for a fireworks show to view in Rock Springs this year, you will need to look elsewhere. There will be no city-funded fireworks display this year in Rock Springs.
Green River
Fireworks Show:
- Time: After dark
- Location: Parking lot near the Public Works building, 325 E Teton Blvd.
Superior
Superior will not host a fireworks display this year, but they will be hosting their 11th annual Mud Boggs event.
Mud Boggs:
- Date: Saturday, July 1st
- Time: Races start at 11 am.
- Location: Superior, Exit 122 off I-80
- Prices: Admission $7, Kids, Active Military, Veterans and Senors get in FREE.
Evanston
Visit Evanston for a day full of festivities. All of the activities will take place on Tuesday, July 4. There will be a kids’ Fun Run, as well as Playground Sports and Games through out the town.
Fireworks Show:
- Time 9:45 pm.
- Location “E Hill” near the City’s Water Treatment Plant
Lyman
Fireworks Show:
- Time: After dark
- Location: Heritage Park
- Parking: Lyman High School
Lander
Lander’s 4th of July Celebration is a family-friendly, fireworks-friendly party every year. The annual Pioneer Days will be taking place July 3 through July 4.
Fireworks Show:
- Time: Follow the Pioneer Days’ Rodeo
- Location: Hunt Field, Lander Airport
- Viewing: Find a hill for optimal viewing; fireworks are visible throughout the Lander valley.
Pinedale
The Soundcheck Music Series will be taking place on the 4th. Laney Lou and the Bird Dogs to play at 7 pm. The Town of Pinedale’s FREE concert in the park is also taking place at the American Legion Park.
Fireworks Show:
- Time: 9 pm.
- Location: Dudley Key Fields
Kemmerer
Fireworks Show:
- Time: 9:45 pm.
- Location: Ranger Field
Big Piney/Marbleton
Fireworks Show:
- Time: 10 pm.
- Location: Mableton Hill
Jackson
There’s a variety of events taking place in Jackson over the 4th, including a a parade, a FREE Patriotic Pops concert featuring the Grand Teton Music Festival orchestra, the Town Square Shootout which is the longest-running in the country, and fireworks shows in TWO locations.
Dutch John, Utah
Fireworks Show:
- Date: Saturday, July 1
- Time: After dark
- Location: F Dutch John Park