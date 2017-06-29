Wyoming 4th of July Events

The 4th of July is a time of outdoor festivities and bright lights in the sky. Here are some 4th events taking place around Wyoming this year you may not want to miss.

.

Rock Springs

For those looking for a fireworks show to view in Rock Springs this year, you will need to look elsewhere. There will be no city-funded fireworks display this year in Rock Springs.

See Rock Springs’ fireworks rules HERE.

HERE is a list of fireworks shows happening around Wyoming this year.

.

Green River

Fireworks Show:

Time: After dark

Location: Parking lot near the Public Works building, 325 E Teton Blvd.

See Green River’s Fireworks rules HERE.

Superior

Superior will not host a fireworks display this year, but they will be hosting their 11th annual Mud Boggs event.

Mud Boggs:

Date: Saturday, July 1st

Time: Races start at 11 am.

Location: Superior, Exit 122 off I-80

Prices: Admission $7, Kids, Active Military, Veterans and Senors get in FREE.

FOLLOW the Superior Events Committee on Facebook for more Mud Bogg information.

.

.

Evanston

Visit Evanston for a day full of festivities. All of the activities will take place on Tuesday, July 4. There will be a kids’ Fun Run, as well as Playground Sports and Games through out the town.

Seen Evanston’s schedule of 4th of July Activities HERE.

Fireworks Show:

Time 9:45 pm.

Location “E Hill” near the City’s Water Treatment Plant

See Fireworks Rules HERE.

.

Lyman

Fireworks Show:

Time: After dark

Location: Heritage Park

Parking: Lyman High School

.

Lander

Lander’s 4th of July Celebration is a family-friendly, fireworks-friendly party every year. The annual Pioneer Days will be taking place July 3 through July 4.

See Lander’s 4th of July schedule of Events HERE.

Fireworks Show:

Time: Follow the Pioneer Days’ Rodeo

Location: Hunt Field, Lander Airport

Viewing: Find a hill for optimal viewing; fireworks are visible throughout the Lander valley.

.

.

Pinedale

The Soundcheck Music Series will be taking place on the 4th. Laney Lou and the Bird Dogs to play at 7 pm. The Town of Pinedale’s FREE concert in the park is also taking place at the American Legion Park.

Fireworks Show:

Time: 9 pm.

Location: Dudley Key Fields

See Pinedale’s Fireworks rules HERE.

.

Kemmerer

Fireworks Show:

Time: 9:45 pm.

Location: Ranger Field

See Kemmerer’s fireworks rules HERE.

.

Big Piney/Marbleton

Fireworks Show:

Time: 10 pm.

Location: Mableton Hill

.

Jackson

There’s a variety of events taking place in Jackson over the 4th, including a a parade, a FREE Patriotic Pops concert featuring the Grand Teton Music Festival orchestra, the Town Square Shootout which is the longest-running in the country, and fireworks shows in TWO locations.

See Jackson’s full schedule HERE.

.

Dutch John, Utah

Fireworks Show: