5 Healthful Holiday Tips

ROCK SPRINGS – Here are five things to keep in mind as you head into the Thanksgiving holiday.

Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County Registered Dietitian Josie Ibarra has a few suggestions.

• Food variety is key in staying well-nourished. Make sure you include all food groups in your meals — fruits, vegetables, protein, dairy and grains. Make a veggie side dish for the feast.

• Portion your meals. There is no need to overeat, “ever.” Food is there to enjoy and to nourish your body.

• Watch what you drink. Holiday dinners can provide between 2,000 to 3,000 calories per meal. On average, a healthy daily calorie intake should count for about 2,000 calories. The calories in those festive drinks can add up quickly.

• Be active with your loved ones. Physical activity makes you feel happy. Let your body experience the benefits of endorphins. Take a walk together. Joining together in activities makes it more fun and will also encourage your kids to be active.

• Be safe. For safety’s sake, cook the turkey at 325°F until a food thermometer inserted in the thickest part of the thigh reads 165°F. Most people will consider this undercooked, so go to 175-180°F. If it is stuffed, the stuffing should also register 165°F.

Have a fun, safe and healthy holiday.