502 B Street – Rock Springs, WY

6 BD.   |   4.5 BATH   |  2,408 SQ. FT.
  Unique Original Character, Spacious Rooms, Detached 2-Car Garage

A beautiful, historical two-story home located near downtown Rock Springs. The main level was built for entertaining and family gatherings, including a large living room with high ceilings and a gas fireplace.

Call 307-870-7381 to view the home today.

Additional details about this home:

  • $330,000
  •  2-story home
  • 6 bedrooms
  • 4.5 bathrooms
  • Detached 2-car garage
  • Unique home
  • Located in the downtown area of Rock Springs
  • This home is different than most you would see
  • Lots and lots of space with a lot of character and charm
  • The main level was built for entertaining and family gatherings
  • Large living room with high ceilings and a gas fireplace.
  • Library/parlor room for relaxing and reading
  • Oversized formal dining room and a Kitchen nook and a butler pantry
  • The upper level has 5 Bedrooms and 3 baths
  • This home is one of a kind

Schedule a Viewing

Contact Kelly Palmer for more information about the home or to schedule a viewing.

Phone: 307-870-7381
Website: Brokeragesouthwest.com
Office address: 601 Broadway, Rock Springs

Spacious Kitchen

Butlers’ Kitchen Table

Formal Dining Room

 

Spacious Living Room with Fireplace

 

Library/Parlor

Bedroom

 

Bathroom

 

Bedroom

Backyard

