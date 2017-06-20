$540,509 WyoLotto Jackpot In Laramie

LARAMIE — Wyoming’s latest jackpot winner for Cowboy Draw Ⓡ hit big, winning more than half a million dollars in Monday’s draw. WyoLottoTM officials announced shortly after the 2 p.m. drawing on June 19 that the winning ticket was sold in Laramie, Wyo., at Gateway Fuel and Liquors located at 2471 Jackson St. The winning ticket is worth $540,509.

“We can’t wait to present more than a half a million dollars to the winner who purchased their ticket in Laramie. I am sure it will make their summer,” said Jon Clontz, WyoLotto CEO.

WyoLotto officials remind players to check their tickets and call the WyoLotto office, at (855) WY-LOTTO, if they find they have the winning ticket before making the trip to the office.

WyoLotto also wants to remind players that the time to play WyoLotto is now! Players can pick up tickets for all four games offered through WyoLotto, including Mega Millions Ⓡ , Powerball Ⓡ , Lucky for Life Ⓡ and Wyoming’s own Cowboy Draw.