7 Surprising Takeaways From Wyoming State Treasurer Mark Gordon

ROCK SPRINGS — Wyoming State Treasurer Mark Gordon made a presentation to a packed house at the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce yesterday. He had an update on the state’s financials and what the State Treasurer’s Office has been doing to improve them.

These six takeaways may surprise you.

1) The Treasurer’s job has a lot to do with pie

Gordon began his presentation with an analogy about pie.

“When I was growing up, we used to stack a lot of hay. We had this old guy who drove the stack hand. The goal of lunch was to finish before he did because the pie would come out and he would get his spatula and slice it. Then he would say ‘I need to go back for some more’ and go underneath the entire pie with the spatula and put all the filling on his plate. The whole pie would drop,” said Gordon.

“My job is to protect your pie,” said Gordon. “The legislature’s job is to try to steal all the filling.”

It is the Treasurer’s job to safeguard and invest all the funds in the state of Wyoming, which often means keeping the legislature from stealing the filling of the pie.

2) The Treasurer’s Office returns around $1,500 to every citizen in tax savings annually

The state’s portfolio consists of about $21 billion, some of which is invested or placed in bonds to produce some growth.

“The big picture is that Wyoming is incredibly fortunate. My job is to take care of the state’s portfolio,” said Gordon.

“That $21 billion and what we do in our office returns to every citizen in the state typically $1,500 in tax savings every year. It’s been as high as $1,800.”

3) Wyoming is better off than Alaska

According to Gordon, Wyoming is sitting better right now than Alaska.

“Our rainy day account is $1.6 billion. Alaska had an $18 billion rainy day account. They now are down to $1 billion in their rainy day account and they have a $4 billion budget gap. 780,000 people (200,000 more people than we have) and a $4 billion gap. We could be pretty proud of our circumstances,” said Gordon.

4) Wyoming education has a problem

“Education has a problem. We all know it,” said Gordon. “A roughly $400-500 million problem we have to deal with.”

Gordon said his office has been finding ways to minimize that shortfall. They looked at whether they could change investments to deliver more income today and at the same time help to build out infrastructure. They found some ways to do that.

“We took a couple new asset classes, preferred stocks, and master limited partnerships, and they will start to return more income to the schools. It won’t fix the problem, but it’s going to help,” said Gordon.

5) The ‘party’ spending capital gains this year likely won’t be worth the hangover next year

“The state loves to spend its capital gains, hence that filling of the pie,” said Gordon.

In 2015, Wyoming had over $1 billion, second largest source of income to the state, in income. According to Gordon, about $300 million of that was regular income and the rest of it was capital gains.

“This is what the real challenge is going forward. People are going to look at this and say we don’t have a budget problem. We can use those capital gains to fund everything we’ve got and it will be a great party this year, but next year is going to be a terrible hangover,” said Gordon.

Gordon said his office has run many possible future scenarios and the current plan is designed to make sure that Wyoming is in good shape under all circumstances, including market fluctuations. This helps during the booms and busts of the mineral cycle.

6) Wyoming has had a bit of an uptick, but bad news for Uranium

Treasurer Gordon said that they are seeing an improvement in numbers overall.

“It seems like oil has stabilized a little bit to some degree, and gas maybe a little bit. Coal, the price has gone down but the volume leaving the state has improved. It’s not overly optimistic to say those things have stabilized, maybe even improved,” said Gordon.

Gordon said he feels bad for the people in the Uranium industry. Kazakhstan is dumping Uranium on the market and prices have dropped, from $38 down to around $20.

Trona, he said, seems to be doing well.

7) There is a lot of unclaimed property, and some of it might be yours

With new technology upgrades, the process for finding unclaimed property is faster and easier.

Before two years ago, the the treasurer’s office was able to return to Wyoming citizens around $1.2 million in unclaimed property. This year, $6.8 million went back to Wyoming citizens with around $8 million taken in.

Unclaimed property is anything from an unclaimed utility deposit to life insurance policies to royalty payments.

Go here to read more about finding your unclaimed property.