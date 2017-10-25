70th Meeting Between the Cowboys and Lobos Featured in Saturday’s Homecoming Game

LARAMIE– The Wyoming Cowboys will return home to play a game in War Memorial Stadium for the first time in a month this Saturday when they host the New Mexico Lobos in a game that will kick off at 5:30 pm, Mountain Time.

This week will also be Homecoming, with numerous activities planned. Homecoming activities may be found at: http://www.uwyo.edu/studentaff/homecoming/.

UW has 2-1 Conference Record

Wyoming enters Saturday’s game with a 4-3 overall record and a 2-1 record in the Mountain West. New Mexico will come into the game with a 3-4 overall mark. The Lobos are 1-3 in the Mountain West.

Wyoming and New Mexico have played only one common opponent thus far this season. Both teams played road games at Boise State. Wyoming lost in Boise last week by 10 points (14-24). New Mexico lost at Boise State by 14 points (14-28) on Sept. 14.



93rd UW Homecoming Game

Saturday’s game will mark the 93rd Homecoming Game in University of Wyoming history. The Cowboys have won 45 of their previous 92 Homecoming games, have lost 44 and tied three.

Since the opening of War Memorial Stadium in 1950, Wyoming’s record in War Memorial in Homecoming games is 40-25-2 for a winning percentage of 61.2 percent.



70th Meeting Between UW and UNM

The Cowboys and Lobos will be playing for the 70th time in the series. UW leads the overall series with 36 wins to 33 wins for UNM. It is the fourth longest rivalry for the Cowboys.

The only series longer for the Cowboys are versus Colorado State (108 previous meetings), Utah (83) and Brigham Young (78).

The Cowboys are looking for their third consecutive home victory, following wins over Hawai’i (28-21 in overtime) and Texas State (45-10) in their last two home games.



New Mexico Enters Game with Two-Game Losing Streak

Prior to last week’s road loss at Boise State by a score of 14-24, Wyoming had a three-game winning streak, including its home wins over Hawai’i and Texas State and a road win at Utah State (28-23) on Oct. 14.

New Mexico is looking to break a two-game losing streak entering Saturday’s game. A week ago, the Lobos lost to Colorado State by a score of 24-27 in Albuquerque.



UW Honors Former Head Coach Joe Tiller

The University of Wyoming will honor former head coach Joe Tiller on Saturday by wearing a special helmet decal for its Homecoming game. The helmet decal will display the letters “JT” in the Wyoming school colors of brown and gold.

Tiller, who passed away Saturday Sept. 30, 2017, at the age of 74 in Buffalo, Wyo., became the head coach at Wyoming in December 1990. He would guide the Wyoming Cowboys through one of their most successful periods in school history from the 1991 through 1996 seasons.



Burman: “Tiller Meant So Much to Our Football Program”

“Coach Tiller meant so much to our football program and our athletics department, and we wanted to recognize him for his contributions,” said UW Athletics Director Tom Burman.

“We have not had a home game since Sept. 30 when Joe passed away, and while we recognized him that day with a moment of silence, we wanted to do something more. We felt that having our football team wear a specially-designed logo on their helmets for Homecoming was the appropriate way to honor his memory.”



Tiller Coached the 1993 UW WAC Championship Team

In his third season as head coach at Wyoming, Tiller’s Cowboys captured a share of the 1993 Western Athletic Conference (WAC) Championship and appeared in the Copper Bowl.

In 1996, Wyoming finished with a 10-2 record, had the nation’s longest winning streak and won the WAC Pacific Division, earning a spot in the inaugural WAC Championship Game.

The Cowboys concluded the ’96 season ranked 22nd in the national polls, and reached a high ranking of No. 15 in the Coaches Poll that season.



Tiller Named 1996 WAC Coach of the Year

Tiller’s ’96 Cowboys also led the nation in passing offense and featured the Biletnikoff Award winner in Marcus Harris, who set the NCAA record for career receiving yards.

Tiller was named the WAC Coach of the Year in 1996 and was named the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) Region Coach of the Year in 1993 and ’96.



UW Defense Success

This season, the Wyoming defense has been one of the best in the Mountain West in scoring defense, pass defense and total defense.

The Cowboys are allowing opponents only 173.4 passing yards per game to rank No. 2 in the Mountain West and No. 13 in the nation.

UW is allowing only 347.6 yards of total offense to opponents, which is fourth best in the MW and 31st best in the country, and Wyoming is giving up only 21.6 points per game to rank second in the conference and 38th nationally.



UW Leads MW in Tackles for Loss

The Pokes also lead the Mountain West and are No. 15 in the NCAA in tackles for loss (7.71 per game), and are No. 2 in the league and No. 26 in the nation in quarterback sacks, averaging 2.71 sacks per game.

For the third consecutive week, the Cowboys will face a team that rotates two quarterbacks. New Mexico’s two QBs are senior Lamar Jordan and redshirt freshman Tevaka Tuioti.



Wingard Leads UW Defense

Junior strong safety Andrew Wingard continues to be the leader of the Cowboy defense. Wingard moved into 10th place on the Wyoming career tackle list last week.

His 15 tackles against Boise State increased his career tackle total to 325, moving him past former Cowboy great Mike Schenbeck, who had 324 career tackles as a linebacker from 1985-88.



Allen Has 4,470 Career Passing Yards

Junior quarterback Josh Allen also moved up the Wyoming career passing chart last week at Boise State. Allen now has 4,470 career passing yards to rank ninth in school history.

He moved past former Cowboy quarterback Craig Burnett, who passed for 4,373 yards from 1986-87.



Game Will be Televised

Saturday’s game will be televised on ESPNU. The Cowboy Sports Network (CSN) radio broadcast will begin at 4:30 pm this Saturday on the 26 affiliate stations of CSN.



Up Next

Next week, Wyoming will host Colorado State on Saturday, Nov. 4 in the 109th Edition of the “Border War”. This year’s Cowboy-Ram game will also feature the 50th Edition of the “Battle for the Bronze Boot.”