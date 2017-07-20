72 Year-Old Topeka Resident Killed In Head On Collison

JACKSON — On July 19th, 2017 a fatal crash occurred at milepost nine on US 26/US 287 near Jackson, Wyoming. At 8:55 am, Wyoming Highway Patrol Troopers were dispatched to the area for a two vehicle head-on collision.

A 2016 Subaru Forester was traveling westbound on US 26 when for unknown reasons the vehicle crossed over the center lane line and into eastbound traffic. The Subaru then collided head-on with a 2017 Ford 500 passenger car. The Subaru then overturned one and a half times before coming to rest on the vehicle’s roof in the westbound lane.

The driver of the Subaru was seat belted in his vehicle but was pronounced deceased on scene. An ambulance transported the passenger in the Subaru to St. Johns Medical Center in Jackson. A helicopter flew the driver of the Ford to a hospital in Idaho Falls, Idaho.

The driver of the Subaru Forester has been identified as 72-year-old Topeka, Kansas resident Ronald Campbell.

This is the 76th fatality on Wyoming’s highways in 2017 compared to 50 in 2016, 74 in 2015, and 75 in 2014.