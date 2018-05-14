722 Daniel Boone Dr.– Green River, WY

Whether you are starting out or just starting over, this is the house for you!
Bring your personal items and move right in! This 2-bedroom 2-bath is in great like-new condition.
2 BED
2 BATH
CARPORT
Photos of Property
Additional Details About This Home:
-
$44,000 or 45,000 furnished
-
2 Bedrooms
- 2 Bathrooms
- 2-Car Covered Carport (14’X55′)
-
10×20 Shed with 220v Power
- Central AC & High Efficient Furnace
- Large Fenced Lot
- Automatic Sprinkler System
A versatile home, this property could be a great starter home or even a nice place to retire!
Map of Property
Schedule a Viewing
Call Mary at (307) 871-5447 today!
Paid Advertisement - This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you'd like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.