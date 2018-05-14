722 Daniel Boone Dr.– Green River, WY

By Lindsay Malicoate -
215
Views

Whether you are starting out or just starting over, this is the house for you!

Bring your personal items and move right in! This 2-bedroom 2-bath is in great like-new condition.

2 BED

2 BATH

CARPORT

This charming home has the option to buy fully furnished (as shown in the photos below) for just $1,000 above the asking price.

Photos of Property

Additional Details About This Home:

  • $44,000 or 45,000 furnished
  • 2 Bedrooms
  • 2 Bathrooms
  • 2-Car Covered Carport (14’X55′)
  • 10×20 Shed with 220v Power
  • Central AC & High Efficient Furnace
  • Large Fenced Lot
  • Automatic Sprinkler System

A versatile home, this property could be a great starter home or even a nice place to retire!

Map of Property

Schedule a Viewing

Call Mary at (307) 871-5447 today!

Paid Advertisement - This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you'd like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR