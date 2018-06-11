76 Eden Rye Patch Road – Farson, WY

This ranch-style home is situated on 15.67 acres of land!

There is over 2100 sq ft on the main level, with a finished basement.

There’s a large living area with a nice size den that leads you to an enclosed hot tub room!

This house has a updated kitchen with solid surface counters, stainless appliances and updated baths throughout with Fresh paint and flooring. This property has so many amenities that you must see, including an artisan well.

If you are looking for established horse property this one’s for you!