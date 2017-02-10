76 Eden Ryepatch Rd – Farson, WY

6 BD. | 3 BATH | 3696 SQ. FT.
Horses Allowed, Hot Tub, Covered Patio
This Ranch Style home situated on 15.67 acres boasts a large living area and a cozy den leading to an enclosed hot tub room. You’ll enjoy the updated kitchen with solid-surface counters and stainless appliances and updated bathrooms. Contact us today to view this property’s other must-see amenities.
Call 307-870-7381 to view the home today.
Additional details about this home:
- $398,000
- 2 story home
- 6 bedrooms
- 3 bathrooms
- 2-car detached garage
- RV parking
- Built-in appliances
- Thermo windows
- 3 pellet/wood fireplaces
- Covered deck
- Full basement
- Wood fencing
- Central air
- Horses allowed
- Built in 1978
Schedule a Viewing
Contact Kelly Palmer for more information about the home or to schedule a viewing.
Phone: 307-870-7381
Website: Brokeragesouthwest.com
Office address: 601 Broadway, Rock Springs
