76 Eden Ryepatch Rd – Farson, WY

6 BD. | 3 BATH | 3696 SQ. FT.

Horses Allowed, Hot Tub, Covered Patio

This Ranch Style home situated on 15.67 acres boasts a large living area and a cozy den leading to an enclosed hot tub room. You’ll enjoy the updated kitchen with solid-surface counters and stainless appliances and updated bathrooms. Contact us today to view this property’s other must-see amenities.

Additional details about this home:

$398,000

2 story home

2-car detached garage

RV parking

Built-in appliances

Thermo windows

3 pellet/wood fireplaces

Covered deck

Full basement

Wood fencing

Central air

Horses allowed

Built in 1978

Contact Kelly Palmer for more information about the home or to schedule a viewing.

Phone: 307-870-7381

Website: Brokeragesouthwest.com

Office address: 601 Broadway, Rock Springs

