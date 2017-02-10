0

76 Eden Ryepatch Rd – Farson, WY

Home for Sale in Farson with Kelly Palmer

6 BD.   |   3 BATH   |  3696 SQ. FT.
Horses Allowed, Hot Tub, Covered Patio

This Ranch Style home situated on 15.67 acres boasts a large living area and a cozy den leading to an enclosed hot tub room. You’ll enjoy the updated kitchen with solid-surface counters and stainless appliances and updated bathrooms. Contact us today to view this property’s other must-see amenities.

Call 307-870-7381 to view the home today.

Additional details about this home:

  • $398,000
  • 2 story home
  • 6 bedrooms
  • 3 bathrooms
  • 2-car detached garage
  • RV parking
  • Built-in appliances
  • Thermo windows
  • 3 pellet/wood fireplaces
  • Covered deck
  • Full basement
  • Wood fencing
  • Central air
  • Horses allowed
  • Built in 1978

 

Schedule a Viewing

Kelly Palmer Brokerage Southwest Real Estate AgentContact Kelly Palmer for more information about the home or to schedule a viewing.

Phone: 307-870-7381
Website: Brokeragesouthwest.com
Office address: 601 Broadway, Rock Springs

 

