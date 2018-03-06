7th Annual MFF Banquet is Food & Fun For a Cause!

The 7th Annual Muley Fanatic Fundraising Banquet is taking place on March 17, 2018, at the Sweetwater Events Complex.
There will be over 50 guns to win, a live auction with a Commissioner’s tag, a Governor’s tag, trips, concert tickets and other unique items. Dinner will be provided by Pitchfork Fondue.
Event Information
- Doors open at 4pm
- Dinner at 6pm by Pitchfork Fondue
Ticket Information
- Tickets are $65 each
- Kids 10 and under are FREE
Tickets are available at five locations in RS & GR, and corporate tables can be reserved by contacting Dan, Jen, or Don below.
Tickets Available At:
- Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce
- Green River Chamber of Commerce
- Trailhead Guns
- Wyoming Embroidery
- MFF Headquarters
Corporate tables make for a great night out for the company. They are $1000 and include 10 event tickets, 10 MFF memberships, a special table centerpiece, and meals.
Giving Back to Sweetwater County
$538,000 — Through 2017 the Southwest Wyoming chapter has allocated over $538,000 to projects through it’s own local Project Allocation Committee.
That’s the amount the Southwest Chapter ALONE has put back into conservation efforts in the last five years to benefit mule deer in the Sweetwater County area.
we have more work to do and you can help by attending this year’s banquet.”
– Dan Stanton, Muley Fanatic
Call for More Info
If you have questions or want more information, contact any of the following individuals.
- Dan Stanton, 307-389-2809
- Jen Cuthbertson, 307-707-2239
- Don Cuthbertson, 307-707-6871
