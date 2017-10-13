8 Mountain Man Trail, WY

5 BED | 4.5 BATH | 15.75 ACRES

Custom Swedish Cope Log Home with Wind River & Wyoming Range Mountain Views



Class and elegance are evident in this quality craftsmanship, custom Swedish Cope log home, with 10 – 18″ logs. It has five bedrooms (four are suites) and 4 ½ bathrooms. It boasts a classic turret dining room which complements the great room with 36′ vaulted ceilings. It has a high end gourmet kitchen with stainless steel GE Cafe appliances, chefs faucet, two sinks and prep chef area. Cherry wood cabinetry and granite counter tops are throughout. The home has rough sawn Douglas fir flooring and tile throughout.

The master suite bathroom has a double slipper claw foot tub and a custom tiled shower with glass doors . The loft has a library ladder access from both bedroom suites in the upper level. It has two laundry room facilities, conference/game room, central vacuum system, security alarm system in place, hydronic in-floor heat (propane).

There are multiple fireplaces including a Fireplace Xtrordinair 36 Elite wood fireplace, which heats like a furnace and is dry stack rocked, a Hearthstone equinox 8000 wood stove which is dry stack rocked, mini commercial reverse osmosis, water softener, boiler, wrap around covered porches, Hot Springs Vista Spa (6 person, 500 gallon, 47 jet spa with two 2.5 hp jet pumps),

Beautifully landscaped with pines, aspens and boulders. Plus horses are allowed. This property can be used as a private residence or hunting/fishing/executive retreat. It is located 64 miles south of Jackson, WY. Just one mile off of Highway 191. Twelve miles west of Pinedale, WY.

Hunting, fishing, snowmobiling, and skiing are all activities available and just a stone’s throw away. Blue ribbon trout fishing on the beautiful Green River is located a quarter of a mile from property. The subdivision private roads give homeowners access to bordering BLM. Mountain Man Rendezvous Historical Sites located nearby. The Wind River Mountains, the Wyoming Range, and the Gros Ventre Mountains give way to beautiful scenery.

Call Kathy at 307-730-6254 to view the home today!

Additional details about this home:

Schedule a Viewing

Kathryn Jackson

Real Estate of Wyoming, LLC

307-730-6254

Visit the website!

