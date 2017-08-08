8 Wild Horse Rd – Rock Springs, WY

6 BD. | 3 BATH | 3,935 SQ. FT.

Excellent Views, Oversized Kitchen, 4.71 Acres of Space



This spacious home has excellent views of Boar’s Tusk and White Mountain. It’s situated on 4.71 acres over 1,900 sq ft on the main with a completely finished

walk-out basement, which leads out to a private patio to enjoy summer evenings. The main level has an oversized kitchen with dining area, large living room, and spacious bedrooms with walk-in closets.

Call 307-870-7381 to view the home today.

Additional details about this home:

$490,000

6 bedrooms

3 bathrooms

Attached three-stall garage

Beautiful Views of Boars Tusk and White Mountain

Situated on 4.71 acres

Over 1,900 sq ft on the main level

Oversized kitchen with dining area

Large living room

Spacious bedrooms with walk-in closets

Completely finished walk-out basement

Private patio to enjoy summer evenings

Wet bar

Large craft room/den

Outside is landscaped

Out buildings for animals

Schedule a Viewing

Contact Kelly Palmer for more information about the home or to schedule a viewing.

Phone: 307-870-7381

Website: Brokeragesouthwest.com

Office address: 601 Broadway, Rock Springs

.

