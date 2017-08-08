8 Wild Horse Rd – Rock Springs, WY

6 BD. | 3 BATH | 3,935 SQ. FT.
Excellent Views, Oversized Kitchen, 4.71 Acres of Space
This spacious home has excellent views of Boar’s Tusk and White Mountain. It’s situated on 4.71 acres over 1,900 sq ft on the main with a completely finished
walk-out basement, which leads out to a private patio to enjoy summer evenings. The main level has an oversized kitchen with dining area, large living room, and spacious bedrooms with walk-in closets.
Call 307-870-7381 to view the home today.
Additional details about this home:
-
$490,000
- 6 bedrooms
- 3 bathrooms
- Attached three-stall garage
-
Beautiful Views of Boars Tusk and White Mountain
-
Situated on 4.71 acres
-
Over 1,900 sq ft on the main level
- Oversized kitchen with dining area
- Large living room
- Spacious bedrooms with walk-in closets
-
Completely finished walk-out basement
-
Private patio to enjoy summer evenings
-
Wet bar
-
Large craft room/den
-
Outside is landscaped
-
Out buildings for animals
Schedule a Viewing
Contact Kelly Palmer for more information about the home or to schedule a viewing.
Phone: 307-870-7381
Website: Brokeragesouthwest.com
Office address: 601 Broadway, Rock Springs
.
Paid Advertisement - This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you'd like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.