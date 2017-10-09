I-80 Closed Between Exit 235, Happy Jack Rd And Exit 335, Buford Westbound

WYOMING — According to WYDOT,I-80 between Rawlins and Exit 235, Walcott Jct is closed as of October 09 at 06:07 a.m., the estimated opening time is in 6 to 8 hours. Parking on the roadway is prohibited and delays WYDOT from opening the road.
