I-80 Marijuana Arrests Lead To Additional Arrest And Seizures In Indiana

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The recent arrest in Sweetwater County of three men and the seizure of nearly 300 pounds of marijuana has resulted in an additional arrest and recovery of drugs, cash, and a firearm in Indiana.

Sheriff Mike Lowell said on November 29, patrol deputies made a traffic stop on Interstate 80 and arrested three men from Fort Wayne, Indiana, Kyle Bolton, 26, Mack Magee Jr., 61, and 20-year-old Antres D. Holliness-Ransom, when their van was found to contain 293.3 pounds of marijuana with an estimated street value of $1.4 million. The trio face multiple felony-grade drug charges.

Sweetwater County deputies networked with the Vice and Narcotics Division Major Case Squad Unit of the Fort Wayne Police Department, which launched its own investigation locally into individuals suspected to be involved. The information and surveillance led to the service of two search warrants on two separate residences and a search warrant on a vehicle. The outcome yielded the seizure of approximately three pounds of high grade marijuana, $1,000 in U.S. currency, and a firearm. Locally, 25-year-old Donald E. Hampton Jr. of Fort Wayne was arrested and charged with Dealing Marijuana, Maintaining a Common Nuisance, and Driving While Suspended.

Lowell credited the arrests and seizures to outstanding police work and effective interagency cooperation, as the investigation continues.