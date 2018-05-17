805 Daniel Boone Dr.– Green River, WY

This lovely 3-bedroom 2-bath would make a great starter home or a wonderful retirement getaway!
Conveniently located in Pioneer Park in Green River.
The home has been very well maintained. It has a new coat of exterior paint and is very clean.
Includes stainless-steel kitchen appliances that are 4 years old, recently replaced hot water heater (January 2014), and new laminate wood flooring in the front room and hallway.
A huge master suite with his-and-her closets and master bath with large tub. The other two bedrooms are nicely sized and comfortable.
The home comes with a swamp cooler and a Tuff brand storage shed, and also Washer and Dryer if needed.
3 BED
2 BATH
UTILITY SHED
Photos of Property
Additional Details About This Home:
-
$27,000
-
3 Bedrooms
- 2 Bathrooms
- New Laminate Wood Flooring
- Stainless Steel Appliances
-
Swamp Cooler
- Storage Shed
- Washer & Dryer (if needed)
For Sale by Owner
*Pioneer Park allows one pet per household and the breed has to be approved by the park.
No rent to own or rental available on this property.
Showings by appointment only.
Map of Property
Schedule a Viewing
Call Louis at (435) 749-9797 today!
