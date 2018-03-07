811 B Ridge Ave – For Rent

Looking for a quiet location to rent?

This 2 bedroom, 1 bath home in Rock Springs is what you’re looking for.

There is off-street parking with hookups. This house has a fenced yard, which is perfect for your pet, allowed after approval. A one month deposit is needed before move-in.

See this house today!

Call 307-371-1008.

Rental Details:

  • 1 month deposit required
  • $750/mo. plus utilities,
  • 1 yr lease
  • Available April 1st
  • 2 Bedroom
  • 1 Bathroom
  • Fenced yard
  • Off-street parking
  • Hookups available
  • Pets allowed with approval

To view this home, call 307-371-1008!

 

