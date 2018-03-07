811 B Ridge Ave – For Rent

Looking for a quiet location to rent?

This 2 bedroom, 1 bath home in Rock Springs is what you’re looking for.

There is off-street parking with hookups. This house has a fenced yard, which is perfect for your pet, allowed after approval. A one month deposit is needed before move-in.

See this house today!

Rental Details:

1 month deposit required

$750/mo. plus utilities,

1 yr lease

Available April 1st

2 Bedroom

1 Bathroom

Fenced yard

Off-street parking

Hookups available

Pets allowed with approval

To view this home, call 307-371-1008!

