900 Endangered Wyoming Toads Released in Laramie Area

LARAMIE — A celebration was held in late May in to recognize the endangered Wyoming toad. About 900 toads were released into wetlands in the Laramie area, their native habitat.

The Game and Fish Department joined the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, landowners, volunteers and others in the project.

The toads were bred in captivity and are embedded with a tracking device to help biologists monitor them and track their survival.

After being declared extinct in the 1980s, the Wyoming toad was rediscovered near Laramie in 1987. Today they remain one of the most endangered amphibians in North America.

The toads are susceptible to a fungus disease, some pesticides and certain irrigation practices that alter their habitat.