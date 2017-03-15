91-Year-Old Eden Utah Woman Succumbs To Injuries Caused By Crash Near Wamsutter

WAMSUTTER — According to the Wyoming Highway Patrol, a fatal crash east of Wamsutter, Wyoming has resulted in the death of 91-year-old Eden, Utah resident Mary Magna. The crash occurred on March 9th at 8:22 a.m. on Interstate 80 eastbound at milepost 184 approximately nine miles east of Wamsutter.

Mary Magna was a passenger in a 2010 Toyota Tundra pickup truck that was being driven by 60-year-old Eden resident Monica Fridberg.

The Tundra was traveling east on I-80 when Fridberg fell asleep while driving. The Tundra collided in a rear-end fashion with the rear trailer of a 2016 Kenworth commercial truck towing two trailers. After the crash with the rear trailer, the pickup went airborne and came to rest in the median.

Mary Magna was wearing her seat belt, was not ejected, and was eventually taken by helicopter ambulance to Salt Lake City Medical Center in Salt Lake City, Utah where she succumbed to her injuries.

Monica Fridberg and an eight-year-old male passenger were both restrained and were not ejected. They were both taken by ground ambulance to Carbon County Memorial Hospital in Rawlins, Wyoming and were treated and released. The driver of the Kenworth was not injured.

Driver fatigue is being investigated as the main contributing factor in this crash that marked the 15th highway fatality in Wyoming for 2017. There were ten fatalities during this same period in 2016.

Monica Fridberg was cited for failing to maintain a single lane of travel.