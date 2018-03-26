A 20 Percent Chance Of Snow Showers Before 4 PM

The Pacific front will continue moving across the Cowboy State today through this evening with snow showers and colder temperatures. There are Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories for heavy snow in place for the central and northern areas, most valid through noon today, although some areas may see snow until 6 pm. Today and tonight will have the coldest temperatures, with a slight warmup through the rest of the week. Tuesday will see a slight chance of snow showers in the northwest and north. Wednesday and Thursday will see increased chances of rain, with snow in the mountains, spreading southward across the entire state
Detailed Forecast
Today
A 20 percent chance of snow showers before 4pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38. West wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Tonight
Partly cloudy, with a low around 22. West wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 44. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Tuesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Wednesday
A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 49. Breezy, with a west wind 16 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.
Wednesday Night
A slight chance of rain showers before 8pm, then a slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. Blustery, with a west northwest wind 17 to 22 mph decreasing to 11 to 16 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 48. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 13 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 27. Blustery.
Friday
Partly sunny, with a high near 54. Breezy.
Friday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Breezy.
Saturday
Partly sunny, with a high near 54. Breezy.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 28. Breezy.
Sunday
Partly sunny, with a high near 49. Breezy.