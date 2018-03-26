A 20 Percent Chance Of Snow Showers Before 4 PM

The Pacific front will continue moving across the Cowboy State today through this evening with snow showers and colder temperatures. There are Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories for heavy snow in place for the central and northern areas, most valid through noon today, although some areas may see snow until 6 pm. Today and tonight will have the coldest temperatures, with a slight warmup through the rest of the week. Tuesday will see a slight chance of snow showers in the northwest and north. Wednesday and Thursday will see increased chances of rain, with snow in the mountains, spreading southward across the entire state

Detailed Forecast