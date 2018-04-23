Rain and snow in the northwest will continue spreading east today. Mountains will see snow, with most lower elevations starting off with rain. Temperatures will be much colder today and rain will switch to snow as temperatures drop later today and night. Winds will be gusty at times, and an isolated thunderstorm is possible.
Detailed Forecast
Today
A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 58. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 9 to 18 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tonight
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. Blustery, with a west northwest wind 16 to 18 mph becoming east northeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 53. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Tuesday Night
Clear, with a low around 27. Blustery, with an east wind 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 65. East wind 5 to 13 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 35. West wind 6 to 14 mph becoming east northeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 62. East northeast wind 8 to 10 mph.
Thursday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 37.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 67.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 41.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 67.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 38. Breezy.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 63. Breezy.