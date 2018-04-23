Rain and snow in the northwest will continue spreading east today. Mountains will see snow, with most lower elevations starting off with rain. Temperatures will be much colder today and rain will switch to snow as temperatures drop later today and night. Winds will be gusty at times, and an isolated thunderstorm is possible.

Detailed Forecast

Today A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 58. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 9 to 18 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. Blustery, with a west northwest wind 16 to 18 mph becoming east northeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 53. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Tuesday Night Clear, with a low around 27. Blustery, with an east wind 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 65. East wind 5 to 13 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 35. West wind 6 to 14 mph becoming east northeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 62. East northeast wind 8 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 37.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 67.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 41.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 67.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 38. Breezy.