A Night of Curious Ideas is April 18

Come hear a little bit about everything and anything from local residents in this TED talk-inspired speaking event.

Night of Curious Ideas

April 18 at 7 pm

White Mountain Library, 2935 Sweetwater Drive, Rock Springs

A Night of Curious Ideas is inspired by TED Talks. Community members have signed up to talk about an idea that they are passionate about. Here’s the lineup of speakers for Wednesday’s event:

“Gathering Grounds” – Denise Webster, the owner of Coal Train Coffee, will speak about her business. “Inside Connection” – Lori Longfellow, executive director of Inside Connections, will speak about help for expectant mothers. “Book Writing” – Author Aaron Volner will talk about his book. “MOPS Group” – Amanda Kunz, a member of Mothers of Preschoolers, will speak about the group. “Knife Making” – Chuck Dittman will talk about his new hobby. “Time to Talk” – Kyla Magrath will speak about suicide prevention for teens. “Library Foundation” – Sweetwater County Library Foundation member CarolAnn Larson will speak about the Foundation’s function. “Music” – Steven Davis will talk about his love of music and play a song or two.

This program is sponsored by the Sweetwater County Library System. For more information about library programs and events, drop by any Sweetwater County Library System location, visit the libraries online at sweetwaterlibraries.com, of follow the libraries on Facebook at facebook.com/sweetlibraries.

.