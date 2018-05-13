A Splash of Color at Saturday’s Color Rush [PHOTOS]

ROCK SPRINGS — The KD Foundation hosted its 11th annual Color Rush Fundraiser on Saturday.

Participants walked and ran 3 miles from downtown Rock Springs while having colorful powder tossed on them. Most of them crossed the finish line splotched with green, yellow, blue, and yellow. Check out some of the photos below (and the funny faces people made getting powder tossed at them).

The KD Foundation helps families with the financial burdens that come with a Type 1 Diabetes Diagnosis. The KD Foundation eases the burden on Sweetwater County families that have sustained a financial hardship due to juvenile diabetes.

The foundation offers scholarships for continuing education, tuition to diabetes camps, free medical alert jewelry, and helps the Sweetwater County School Districts with diabetic medical provisions.