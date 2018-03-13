A St. Patrick’s Day Advisory From Sweetwater County Law Enforcement

SWEETWATER COUNTY — This Saturday, March 17, is St. Patrick’s day, and law enforcement in Sweetwater County wants everyone to remember that Buzzed Driving is Drunk Driving.

St. Patrick’s Day is one of the most popular holidays in the United States. Whether they’re Irish or not, it’s celebrated by many Americans, Sadly, though, the merry-making can lead to dangerous driving conditions as party-goers head home. In 2016 alone, 60 people were killed in drunk-driving crashes over the St. Paddy’s Day holiday period (6:00 P.M., March 16, to 5:59 A.M., March 18).

The selfish act of drinking and driving can rip people from their friends and loved ones forever. For this reason, law enforcement officers throughout Sweetwater county are working to spread the message about the dangers of drunk driving. Even one drink can be one too many. If you’re heading out for the Irish festivities, be responsible and plan ahead. And be aware that the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office, the Wyoming Highway Patrol, and the Rock Springs and Green River Police Departments are detailing special DUI patrols throughout the holiday period.

Tragically, March 17 has become a dangerous holiday on our nation’s roads. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), during the 2016 St. Patrick’s Day holiday period, almost two-thirds (39%) of all motor vehicle crash fatalities involved drunk drivers. The early hours ofMarch 18 didn’t fare much better. Between midnight and 5:59 A.M., nearly three-fourths (69%) of all crash fatalities involved drunk drivers. In fact, from 2012 to 2016, almost two-fifths (38%) of the drunk-driving fatalities during this holiday period involved drivers who had blood alcohol concentrations (BACs) well above the .08 limit, with 269 drunk-driving fatalities total. Drivers should also keep an eye out for pedestrians who have had too much to drink. Walking while intoxicated can also be deadly, as lack of attention to their surroundings could put pedestrians at risk of getting hit by a vehicle.

Sheriff Mike Lowell and Chiefs of Police Tom Jarvie and Dwane Pacheco all agree: “We want our community members to plan ahead when they are celebrating this St. Patrick’s Day. Whether you are driving yourself or your friends, make sure you stay sober or plan for a sober ride home. Remember: It’s not just about you. There are other people on the roads who want to get where they are going safely. Don’t let alcohol cause you to be a risk to yourself and others on the road. Drinking and driving is an act of selfishness. Before you put your keys in the ignition, remind yourself: Buzzed Driving Is Drunk Driving. If you feel a buzz, you are in no shape to drive.”

Authorities recommend strongly that people make a plan before they head out for St. Patrick’s Day parties. Consider being the sober designated driver for your friends. If you are planning to drink, plan for a safe ride home. There are too many safe alternatives to choose otherwise.

Sweetwater County law enforcement recommends these safe alternatives to drinking and driving.

Plan a safe way home before the fun begins.

Designate a sober driver or call for a ride, taxi or rideshare.

Download Drive Sober Wyoming mobile app at http://www.wygcid.org/Smart_Phone_App.html

If you see a drunk driver on the road, contact Law Enforcement.

If you know people who are about to drive or ride after drinking, take their keys and help them make other arrangements to get to where they are going safely.

Download NHTSA’s SaferRide mobile app.

For Android devices, it’s available on Google Play at https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.nhtsa.SaferRide&hl=en

For IOS devices, it can be found at Apple’s iTunes Store at https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/saferride/id950774008?mt=8

SaferRide allows users to call a taxi or a predetermined friend, and identifies the user’s location so he or she can be picked up.

Along with this enhanced enforcement effort, the Wyoming Highway Patrol is urging drivers to help keep Wyoming’s roadways safe by calling the Report Every Drunk Driver Immediately (REDDI) hotline number at 1-800-442-9090 to report suspected drunk drivers. Callers should be prepared to provide the dispatcher with a description of the vehicle, its location, and direction of travel.

The men and women of law enforcement everywhere in Sweetwater County wish everyone a happy – and safe – St. Patrick’s Day.