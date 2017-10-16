Aaron P. McGarvey (August 15, 1960 – October 12, 2017)

Aaron P. McGarvey, 57, of Rock Springs, Wyoming passed away on Thursday, October 12, 2017.

He was born in Kabul, Afghanistan on August 15, 1960, the son of Jack McGarvey and Johnnie Ruth Phillips McGarvey.

Mr. McGarvey attended schools in Rock Springs and was a 1978 graduate of the Rock Springs High School.

He was employed as a Hoist man at Tata Soda Ash Partners for many years and retired in 2017.

His interests included fishing, hunting, an avid collector and loved spending time with his family.

Survivors include his mother Johnnie Ruth McGarvey of Rock Springs; two brothers Ian McGarvey of Cheyenne, Wyoming and Sean McGarvey and wife Sarah of Rock Springs; several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father; one brother Jack McGarvey and one sister Jill McGarvey.

Cremation will take place, and a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 A.M. on Friday, October 20, 2017, at Saints Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church, 633 Bridger Avenue, Rock Springs, Wyoming.

A vigil service with rosary will be recited at 6:00 P.M. Thursday, October 19, 2017, at the church. Graveside Services and Inurnment will be in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery.

Friends may call at the church one hour before the rosary and one hour prior to the mass.

The family of Aaron P. McGarvey respectfully suggests that donations in his memory be made to Make a Wish Wyoming, P.O. Box 273, Casper, Wyoming 82602

