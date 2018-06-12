Absolute Sunshine, with a High Near 79

Clear skies will dominate most of the state today, as high pressure remains in control of the general weather pattern. Lighter breezes will prevail across the area, with a gradual warming trend beginning. This trend continues through Thursday when another round of breezy winds move in.
Detailed Forecast
Today
Sunny, with a high near 79. Light southwest wind becoming west 8 to 13 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Tonight
Clear, with a low around 46. West northwest wind 6 to 10 mph.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 87. South southwest wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. West southwest wind 5 to 14 mph becoming south after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with a south wind 8 to 13 mph becoming west southwest 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. Breezy, with a west wind 16 to 21 mph becoming light and variable. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.
Friday
Isolated showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with a southwest wind 9 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday Night
Isolated showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday
Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday Night
Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday
Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 73.
Sunday Night
Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45.
Monday
Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 73.