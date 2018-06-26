Active Shooter Reported in Uinta County With Stolen Gun and Vehicle

UPDATE: The suspect from this morning’s incident at the County Complex is in custody.

This is Jonathan Olivares. He is the person who over powered and disarmed a Detention Officer at the Uinta County Court House this morning. He then fled and stole a vehicle, a blue 2008 Ford Escape, Wyoming license plate 19-12914. He was captured by authorities and is now in custody.

UINTA COUNTY — According to the Uinta County Herald’s Facebook page, posted at 11 am on June 26:

Minutes ago, according to scanner traffic, there was an active shooter at the Uinta County Complex.

Scanner traffic indicates the man was able to get a gun from a detention officer in Third District Court and left in a stolen vehicle.

The car is described a 2008 blue Ford Escape with 19-county license plates.

Updates as we get them.