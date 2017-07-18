0

CRIME

Active Warrant List Released

Sweetwater Citizens Crime Stoppers has obtained an updated list of active Sweetwater County arrest Warrants.  This list is for active warrants issued from April 1st 2017 through July 14th 2017

There are currently approx. 200+ active Sweetwater County Warrants issued since the first of the year.

If you are, or know someone who is on this list, please contact your local law enforcement agency as to the wanted person’s whereabouts and they would be glad to “Stop by and Pick them up.”  For questions concerning the warrants , the Sweetwater Co. Sheriff Office Warrants division number is 307-872-3865.

 Note:   This list is current at the time of posting, however it can change daily as issues arise or get resolved.

Active Sweetwater County Warrants:  4-2017 to 7-2117

Khaleel  Adams

Joe  Aguirre

Jodi  Austin

David  Babel

Dale  Ball Kenzie

Bechtol James  Binder

Kenith  Blagg

Tony  Boralho

Reginald  Boxley

Stephen  Bua

Roland  Brauburger

Vanessa  Bye Patrica

Candelaria Kelab Clark

Kara  Clayton

Danelle Cook

Travis  Cook

Rachel  Cotter

Meghan  Copeland

Angee  Crosby

Mathew Davis

Mamado  Djalo

Melissa Dawn DeNaughel

Darryl Dogette

Charles Dolceamore

James  Drewior

Christopher  Donahoo

Darcedalia  Duran

Amanda  Edwards

Taylor  Espinosa

Matthew  Fernandez

Sherry  Finch

John  Fosdick

Max  Fox

Maranda  Franco

Theodore  Freeman

Christine Freeman

Chelsea  Fuller

Xavier Funk

Christopher Garibaldi

Paula  Gehrke

Richard  Gilson

Norman  Grube

Nicholas  Garibaldi

Floyd  Guerue

Rebecca  Gurlin

Zakkery  Higginbotham

Chelsea  Hintz

Maya Ickowski

Jennifer Jackson

Jerris Jones

Gabriely  Jose

Kittie  Kilpack

Jeremiah  Larson

Aaron  Lissila

Calandra Little

Jonathan  Luna

Arthur  Maestas

Jennifer  Main

Andrew  Maldonaldo

Mathieu  Marini

William  McCourt

Juan Mendosa-Pacheco

Bryan  Merrick

Terry  Mignerey

Steve Mohr

Justin  Moore

Wesley  Morgan

Javier  Narvaez

Ashley  Nelson

Jonathan  Nieto

April  Osborn

Katryna  Oswald

Justin  Parks

Heidi  Parr

Richard  Patterson

Vincent  Patterson

Michael  Perez

Dustin  Punches

Jeremy  Ramirez

Miguel  Ramirez

Steven  Ricia

Steven  Rodda

Gary Rodriguez

Michael  Roswell

Kirsten  Rund

Stonie  Sanders

Tosha  Sandoval

Kirsten  Sarratt

Angelina  Scott

Julie  Seals

Jordan  Segovia

Jerrod  Semon

Amber  Sheriff

Jacqueline  Sherwood

Luis  Silva

Michael  Skretteberg

William  Spencer

Abel St. Helen

Kirk  Steffey

Tommy  Strickland

Omar  Suarez

Christoper  Standersen

Joseph  Swann

Tyshaun Tacheene

Cody  Thompson

Kendale  Townsell

Kevin  Waldher

Jennifer  Weaver

Joshua  Webb

Mykael  VonDenKamp

Jason  Weeden

Colby  West

Jennifer  Whelan

Austin  White

Evan  Wiggins

Robert  Wiley

Walter  Williams

Jason Winch

 

Active Green River Municipal Court Warrants: 3-17 to 7-17

(872-0551)

Christopher  Sanderson

Luis Silva

Robert Wiley

Delbert  Estep

Denise White

Tylor Deichmueller

Christopher Freeman T

aylor Terry

Manuel Puentes

Christopher Hadley

 