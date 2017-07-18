Active Warrant List Released

Sweetwater Citizens Crime Stoppers has obtained an updated list of active Sweetwater County arrest Warrants. This list is for active warrants issued from April 1st 2017 through July 14th 2017
There are currently approx. 200+ active Sweetwater County Warrants issued since the first of the year.
If you are, or know someone who is on this list, please contact your local law enforcement agency as to the wanted person’s whereabouts and they would be glad to “Stop by and Pick them up.” For questions concerning the warrants , the Sweetwater Co. Sheriff Office Warrants division number is 307-872-3865.
Note: This list is current at the time of posting, however it can change daily as issues arise or get resolved.
Active Sweetwater County Warrants: 4-2017 to 7-2117
Khaleel Adams
Joe Aguirre
Jodi Austin
David Babel
Dale Ball Kenzie
Bechtol James Binder
Kenith Blagg
Tony Boralho
Reginald Boxley
Stephen Bua
Roland Brauburger
Vanessa Bye Patrica
Candelaria Kelab Clark
Kara Clayton
Danelle Cook
Travis Cook
Rachel Cotter
Meghan Copeland
Angee Crosby
Mathew Davis
Mamado Djalo
Melissa Dawn DeNaughel
Darryl Dogette
Charles Dolceamore
James Drewior
Christopher Donahoo
Darcedalia Duran
Amanda Edwards
Taylor Espinosa
Matthew Fernandez
Sherry Finch
John Fosdick
Max Fox
Maranda Franco
Theodore Freeman
Christine Freeman
Chelsea Fuller
Xavier Funk
Christopher Garibaldi
Paula Gehrke
Richard Gilson
Norman Grube
Nicholas Garibaldi
Floyd Guerue
Rebecca Gurlin
Zakkery Higginbotham
Chelsea Hintz
Maya Ickowski
Jennifer Jackson
Jerris Jones
Gabriely Jose
Kittie Kilpack
Jeremiah Larson
Aaron Lissila
Calandra Little
Jonathan Luna
Arthur Maestas
Jennifer Main
Andrew Maldonaldo
Mathieu Marini
William McCourt
Juan Mendosa-Pacheco
Bryan Merrick
Terry Mignerey
Steve Mohr
Justin Moore
Wesley Morgan
Javier Narvaez
Ashley Nelson
Jonathan Nieto
April Osborn
Katryna Oswald
Justin Parks
Heidi Parr
Richard Patterson
Vincent Patterson
Michael Perez
Dustin Punches
Jeremy Ramirez
Miguel Ramirez
Steven Ricia
Steven Rodda
Gary Rodriguez
Michael Roswell
Kirsten Rund
Stonie Sanders
Tosha Sandoval
Kirsten Sarratt
Angelina Scott
Julie Seals
Jordan Segovia
Jerrod Semon
Amber Sheriff
Jacqueline Sherwood
Luis Silva
Michael Skretteberg
William Spencer
Abel St. Helen
Kirk Steffey
Tommy Strickland
Omar Suarez
Christoper Standersen
Joseph Swann
Tyshaun Tacheene
Cody Thompson
Kendale Townsell
Kevin Waldher
Jennifer Weaver
Joshua Webb
Mykael VonDenKamp
Jason Weeden
Colby West
Jennifer Whelan
Austin White
Evan Wiggins
Robert Wiley
Walter Williams
Jason Winch
Active Green River Municipal Court Warrants: 3-17 to 7-17
(872-0551)
Christopher Sanderson
Luis Silva
Robert Wiley
Delbert Estep
Denise White
Tylor Deichmueller
Christopher Freeman T
aylor Terry
Manuel Puentes
Christopher Hadley