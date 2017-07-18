Active Warrant List Released

Sweetwater Citizens Crime Stoppers has obtained an updated list of active Sweetwater County arrest Warrants. This list is for active warrants issued from April 1st 2017 through July 14th 2017

There are currently approx. 200+ active Sweetwater County Warrants issued since the first of the year.

If you are, or know someone who is on this list, please contact your local law enforcement agency as to the wanted person’s whereabouts and they would be glad to “Stop by and Pick them up.” For questions concerning the warrants , the Sweetwater Co. Sheriff Office Warrants division number is 307-872-3865.

Note: This list is current at the time of posting, however it can change daily as issues arise or get resolved.

Active Sweetwater County Warrants: 4-2017 to 7-2117

Khaleel Adams

Joe Aguirre

Jodi Austin

David Babel

Dale Ball Kenzie

Bechtol James Binder

Kenith Blagg

Tony Boralho

Reginald Boxley

Stephen Bua

Roland Brauburger

Vanessa Bye Patrica

Candelaria Kelab Clark

Kara Clayton

Danelle Cook

Travis Cook

Rachel Cotter

Meghan Copeland

Angee Crosby

Mathew Davis

Mamado Djalo

Melissa Dawn DeNaughel

Darryl Dogette

Charles Dolceamore

James Drewior

Christopher Donahoo

Darcedalia Duran

Amanda Edwards

Taylor Espinosa

Matthew Fernandez

Sherry Finch

John Fosdick

Max Fox

Maranda Franco

Theodore Freeman

Christine Freeman

Chelsea Fuller

Xavier Funk

Christopher Garibaldi

Paula Gehrke

Richard Gilson

Norman Grube

Nicholas Garibaldi

Floyd Guerue

Rebecca Gurlin

Zakkery Higginbotham

Chelsea Hintz

Maya Ickowski

Jennifer Jackson

Jerris Jones

Gabriely Jose

Kittie Kilpack

Jeremiah Larson

Aaron Lissila

Calandra Little

Jonathan Luna

Arthur Maestas

Jennifer Main

Andrew Maldonaldo

Mathieu Marini

William McCourt

Juan Mendosa-Pacheco

Bryan Merrick

Terry Mignerey

Steve Mohr

Justin Moore

Wesley Morgan

Javier Narvaez

Ashley Nelson

Jonathan Nieto

April Osborn

Katryna Oswald

Justin Parks

Heidi Parr

Richard Patterson

Vincent Patterson

Michael Perez

Dustin Punches

Jeremy Ramirez

Miguel Ramirez

Steven Ricia

Steven Rodda

Gary Rodriguez

Michael Roswell

Kirsten Rund

Stonie Sanders

Tosha Sandoval

Kirsten Sarratt

Angelina Scott

Julie Seals

Jordan Segovia

Jerrod Semon

Amber Sheriff

Jacqueline Sherwood

Luis Silva

Michael Skretteberg

William Spencer

Abel St. Helen

Kirk Steffey

Tommy Strickland

Omar Suarez

Christoper Standersen

Joseph Swann

Tyshaun Tacheene

Cody Thompson

Kendale Townsell

Kevin Waldher

Jennifer Weaver

Joshua Webb

Mykael VonDenKamp

Jason Weeden

Colby West

Jennifer Whelan

Austin White

Evan Wiggins

Robert Wiley

Walter Williams

Jason Winch

Active Green River Municipal Court Warrants: 3-17 to 7-17

(872-0551)

Christopher Sanderson

Luis Silva

Robert Wiley

Delbert Estep

Denise White

Tylor Deichmueller

Christopher Freeman T

aylor Terry

Manuel Puentes

Christopher Hadley