Actors’ Mission to Dedicate Green Room in Honor of Kirsten Riley

ROCK SPRINGS — At this Christmastime, Actors’ Mission misses its good friend, Kirsten Riley. But with a gift from her family, she will be with us forever.

The family of Kirsten Riley has pledged a gift of $12,000 to the Actors’ Mission Building Fund by creating the Kirsten Riley Memorial Fund in her honor.

The Actors’ Mission lost their good friend and valued artist, Kirsten Riley on August 30, 2017. Kirsten had been an active participant in the Actors’ Mission from its inception in 2002.

Some of her memorable performances include Masha in “Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike”, and her role as Chris in Neil Simon’s “Rumors.”

Kirsten’s directing skills made the production of “The Great American Trailer Park Musical” an unforgettable theatre experience for Actors’ Mission audiences.

Clint Riley, Kirsten’s brother, is the President and C.E.O. of the Texas Center for Arts + Academics.

At a meeting with members of the Board of Directors of the Actors’ Mission, Riley stated, “Our family knows how important Actor’s Mission was to Kirsten, and it is our family’s desire to honor her by supporting her love for the performing arts.”

The Actors’ Mission has been donated a building in downtown Rock Springs that is currently under renovation for their new theatre.

Every theatre has its “Green Room,” the place where the actors congregate before and after going on stage.

Members of the Actors’ Mission would also like to honor their friend, Kirsten Riley by naming this space the “Kirsten Riley Green Room.”

Friends may donate to the Kirsten Riley Memorial Fund at Actors’ Mission, P.O. Box 2607, Rock Springs WY 82902.