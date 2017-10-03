The Actors’ Mission Presents ‘Gloria’

ROCK SPRINGS — The Actors’ Mission is performing the contemporary drama “Gloria” by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins. Directed by Christina Magagna and Roy O. Hansen and assisted by Tom Zuehlsdorff.

The play contains adult situations and is not suitable for children. Performances will take place in the theater at the Elks Lodge on C Street.

Performances will take place on October 5th and 6th at 7 pm, on October 8th at 2 pm, October 13th and 14th at 7 pm and October 15 at 2 pm.

This funny, trenchant, and powerful play follows an ambitious group of editorial assistants at a notorious Manhattan magazine, each of whom hopes for a starry life of letters and a book deal before they turn thirty. But when an ordinary humdrum workday becomes anything but, the stakes for who will get to tell their own story will become higher than ever.

You don’t want to miss this great show!