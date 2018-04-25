Admission Prices Going Up for Sweetwater County Fair

ROCK SPRINGS — Adult admission prices are headed up for the Wyoming’s Big Show, the Sweetwater County Fair.

“Our costs are continually going up,” Sweetwater Events Complex Executive Director Larry Lloyd told the Fair Board at their Tuesday evening meeting. “We try to spread that cost across multiple venues.”

Lloyd added that almost every item or expense that goes into putting on an event such as the county fair is headed upward in cost.

The object of whatever the admission price is at the county fair is to remain affordable across “all income brackets,” Lloyd continued, including allowing for different income groups to be able to afford to attend concerts featuring high-level entertainment.

Advance individual adult admission charges for Wyoming’s Big Show will increase from $40 to $50 for the whole event, from $11 to $12 for advance individual adult admission, and $13 to $15 for adult admission at the gate, per Tuesday’s Fair Board vote. Admission prices for children 6-12 will remain the same.

The admission charges were still within the pale of what most area residents could afford, Lloyd added.

Without this type of pricing, there would be many people within the region who could not afford to attend a concert, he declared.

“Several (county) fairs have separate charges for entertainment,” Marketing & Events Manager Kandi Pendleton said.

“We’re going to have one,” Lloyd emphasized about the 2018 Wyoming’s Big Show.