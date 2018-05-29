Adolph Cordova Jr. (April 9, 1940 – January 12, 2018)

ROCK SPRINGS– Adolph Cordova Jr., 77, passed away peacefully January 12, 2018 in Boston, Massachusetts.

Adolph was born on April 9, 1940 to Adolph Cordova Sr., and Rummie Cordova in West Canyon, Colorado.

He attended schools in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

Adolph has a daughter Holly Cordova Goskin of Syracuse, New York.

He is also survived by brothers and sisters, Ernest Cordova and wife Virginia of Rock Springs, Wyoming, Trina Cassella of Salt Lake City, Utah, Rose and husband Paul Soria of Salt Lake City, Utah, Frances Saenz of Salt Lake City, Utah, Esther Schepper of California, Mary Ann and husband Leo Trujillo of Parker, Colorado, and Jeanne Laws of Rock Springs, Wyoming, many nephews and nieces.

Adolph served in the United States Army.

He enjoyed gardening and doing work around the yard.

Adolph loved being employed as a cab driver for many years in Seattle, Washington.

Adolph was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Henry Cordova, Gerald Cordova and Alex Cordova.

Grave side services will be held on Friday, June 1, 2018 at 2 pm, at the Rest Haven Memorial Gardens.

Adolph will be greatly missed by his family and friends.