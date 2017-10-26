Adoption Announcement: Anna Lynn Miller

SWEETWATER COUNTY — Anna Lynn Miller 14, was adopted by Adam Miller of Rock Springs, August 1, 2017. Adam and Terri, Anna’s mother, have been married for seven years.
- Previous story University of Wyoming Athletics Focuses on Mental Health in New Video
- Next story Stop Worrying and Start Living with INNOVIA XTREME CLEAN Carpets
ADVERTISING
-
EVENTS
#WHYoming
- #WHYoming: Annie Fletcher
- #WHYoming: Chad Banks
- #WHYoming: David Lee Gutierrez
- #WHYoming: Bitter Sweet Bombshells
- #WHYoming: Shane Steiss
ADVERTISING
#FromTheStork
- Birth Announcement: Kinzlee Jean Soderlund
- Birth Announcement: Dean Ransom Musick
- Birth Announcement: Everhett Warren Cox
SIGN UPReceive a daily email of the top stories on SweetwaterNOW with the Wake-Up Call.