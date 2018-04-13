Adorable & Adoptable: Pets of the Week

Your next fuzzy family member could be at a Sweetwater County Animal Shelter.

Each week, we will highlight Pets of the Week currently available at local shelters, sponsored by Mountainaire Animal Clinic.

This week, we are highlighting pets at Green River Animal Control. These sweet pets would love to be your cuddle buddy this spring and forever.

Rosie the Border Collie Mix

Greetings! I’m a 2-year-old Border Collie Mix. I’m house-trained and current on my shots. I’m great with other dogs, and I love, love, love people. I need a family who can keep me secured when they’re not home, as I’m a bit of an escape artist. I’m a super sweet girl who just wants to cuddle and be near you. Just look at my sweet face!

Mayhem the Cat

Hey guys! Mayhem, here. I’m a domestic medium-hair male. I came in as a stray, so nobody knows how old I am, but I’m friendly as can be! I’m up to date on my shots, so all I need is a lap to sit in and a hand to pet me!

How to Adopt

Stop by Green River Animal Control to check out these and other animals looking for their forever home.

Call the Green River Animal Control at (307) 872-0570 if you have any questions.

Don’t forget….you can get your new pets vaccinated at Mountainaire Animal Clinic!

