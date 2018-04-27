Adorable & Adoptable: Pets of the Week

Your next fuzzy family member could be at a Sweetwater County Animal Shelter.

This week, we are highlighting pets at Red Desert Humane Society in Rock Springs. These doggos would love would be happy to walk you and make sure you get some exercise.

Sabbath the Boxer Mix

Hi! I’m a male 2-year-old Boxer/American Bulldog Mix. I’m neutered, current on vaccines, and housetrained. I’m a sweet boy who loves to carry giant balls around, even though they barely fit in my mouth. I’m a sweet boy who loves people. I like mellow dogs and I’m afraid of chihuahuas. I ate something made of plastic and I’m healing up from surgery to get it out of me. I’ve got a big tongue, which is all the better to lick you with!

Dewey

Greetings! I’m a 2-year-old male Pit Bull Mix. I’m phenomenal with kids because I was raised around them. They can climb all over me and I couldn’t be happier. My previous owner only got rid of me because of an allergy in the family. I know lots of commands like sit and lay down. I’m playful, friendly, and active. You can take me jogging off-leash because I’m such a good boy! I love to go antler hunting. I will go find them and bring them to you. I wiggly my butt when I’m happy and I love belly rubs soooo much. I’m the perfect family dog.

Angel the Bichon Frise

Oh, hey! I’m little female Bichon Frise. I’m 14-years-old and AKC registered. I’m trained to use puppy pads or go outside. I’m spayed and current on vaccines. I’m the shelter’s newest arrival, so I’m a little shy and unsure of my surroundings. But you can handle me and carry me around. I would be a great best friend for a senior because that’s what I’m used to. I will be your princess and your lap dog.

How to Adopt

Stop by Red Desert Humane Society in Rock Springs to check out these and other animals looking for their forever home.

Call the Red Desert Humane Society at (307) 362-1636 if you have any questions.

