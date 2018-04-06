Adorable & Adoptable: Pets of the Week

Your next fuzzy family member could be at a Sweetwater County Animal Shelter.

Each week, we will highlight Pets of the Week currently available at local shelters, sponsored by Mountainaire Animal Clinic.

This week, we are highlighting pets at Rock Springs Animal Control. These cats would love to help you enjoy the beautiful springtime weather.

Gracie the Shorthair

Hi! I’m a really friendly adult female. I came in as a stray, but I’m on the younger side and super cuddly. What do you say…you, me, and a nice piece of string see where this thing goes?

Little Buddy the Cat

Greetings! I’m Little Buddy. I’m an 8-year-old neutered male. I’m the laid back type. I’m a seasoned couch surfer. I’m happy to go to your house and find all the best places to nap, free of charge.

Buttercup the Owl-Eye

Oh, hey! My name is Buttercup. I’m a cute little fluff bucket with big owl eyes. I’m a neutered and microchipped male. I like to watch people with my big eyes. That’s my favorite. I’m friendly and curious.

How to Adopt

Stop by Rock Springs Animal Control to check out these and other animals looking for their forever home.

Call the Rock Springs Animal Control at (307) 352-1455 if you have any questions.

Don’t forget….you can get your new pets vaccinated at Mountainaire Animal Clinic!

