Adorable & Adoptable: Pets of the Week

Star the Pit Bull Mix

Hi! My name is Star. I’m a year and a half old. I’m a female Pit Bull / Terrier Mix. I’m spayed, vaccinated, and microchipped. I’m also housetrained and crate trained. I don’t really like to share my favorite people with other animals and I don’t much like little kids. But I’m a smart girl with so much love to give. I really love people though! I love to play ball outside and I even give hugs. Come make my irresistible smile a part of every selfie.

Cruella the Calico

Greetings! My name is Cruella. I’m an adult female longhaired calico. I’m spayed, vaccinated, and microchipped. I’m an independent kitty who will definitely come hang out with you when I’m ready. I love being brushed. Come gaze into my beautiful green eyes.

Jax the Maltese Mix

Oh, hey! I’m a male 2-year-old Maltese / Chihuahua Mix. I’m neutered and current on my vaccines. I’m very sweet and friendly. I’m a pretty chill guy with lots of manners. I enjoy being right next to you and running around outdoors. It’ll be love at first cuddle.

How to Adopt

Stop by Red Desert Humane Society in Rock Springs to check out these and other animals looking for their forever home.

Call the Red Desert Humane Society at (307) 362-1636 if you have any questions.

