Adorable & Adoptable: Pets of the Week

Your next fuzzy family member could be at a Sweetwater County Animal Shelter.

Each week, we will highlight Pets of the Week currently available at local shelters, sponsored by Mountainaire Animal Clinic.

This week, we are highlighting pets at Green River Animal Control. These pets would love to help you enjoy the beautiful springtime weather.

Tabitha the Cat

Hi! I’m an adult female short-haired cat. I’m young, just out of kittenhood myself. My friends at Green River Animal Control would like me to go to a home where I’ll get fixed and not have to have any more kittens. I’m friendly and I really like being around people. I can keep your couch occupied while you’re away.

Hannah the Chocolate Lab

Greetings! I’m a 9-year-old female chocolate lab. I’m sweet, loving, and I smile with my big happy face. I’ve gotten to be a bit of a chunk, so I’m looking for a family to feed me some diet food and keep me active. I love to be around people and I’m the sweetest old girl you’ll meet. I’m looking for my retirement home. I still have so much love to give.

Spring the Chihuahua

Oh, hey! I’m an older chihuahua looking for a long hug. I’m so friendly that I showed up on someone’s doorstep scratching at the door. I enjoy being carried around and I want nothing more than to go everywhere with you in your purse. I love being around people. Come see if we’re meant to be together.

How to Adopt

Stop by Green River Animal Control to check out these and other animals looking for their forever home.

Call the Green River Animal Control at (307) 872-0570 if you have any questions.

