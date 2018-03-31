Adorable & Adoptable: Pets of the Week

Your next fuzzy family member could be at a Sweetwater County Animal Shelter.

Each week, we will highlight Pets of the Week currently available at local shelters, sponsored by Mountainaire Animal Clinic.

This week, we are highlighting pets at Red Desert Humane Society in Rock Springs. These pets would love to help you enjoy the beautiful springtime weather.

Fiona the Chihuahua

Hi! I’m a 7-year-old female Chihuahua. As you can see, my alter ego is Babushka the Russian Granny. I’m friendly and fun, so people like to play little jokes on me, like messing up my bandana. I’m spayed, up-to-date on shots, and microchipped. When I get excited, I spin in circles while I walk. I love to be carried around and snuggled inside a hoodie. I could be your newest best friend.

Kitty the Cat

Greetings! So my humans weren’t so creative with naming me…what can you do? I’m a relatively young cat at 1 1/2 years old. Sadly, I’m the cat that’s been here the longest–since June. It’s a real shame that I’ve been here this long because I’m friendly and I welcome all the new cats that come into the Cat House. I’m quite loving. Plus, I’m the complete package since I’m already spayed, up-to-date on vaccines, and microchipped. My friends at Red Desert Humane Society say I’m a real sweetheart.

Jules the Chihuahua

Oh, hey! I’m an 8-year-old female Chihuahua. I’m spayed, vaccinated, and microchipped. I’m a tiny bit shy, especially of guys, but I warm up. I’m very playful (that’s me playing in that selfie below). I do take some medications because I’ve got bad knees. I really enjoy being in the same room as my humans and laying in my princess bed. My previous owner passed away, so I’m looking for a new family to call my own.

How to Adopt

Stop by Red Desert Humane Society in Rock Springs to check out these and other animals looking for their forever home.

Call the Red Desert Humane Society at (307) 362-1638 if you have any questions.

Don’t forget….you can get your new pets vaccinated at Mountainaire Animal Clinic!

