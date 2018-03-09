Adorable & Adoptable: Pets of the Week

Your next fuzzy family member could be at a Sweetwater County Animal Shelter.

Each week, we will highlight Pets of the Week currently available at local shelters, sponsored by Mountainaire Animal Clinic.

This week, we are highlighting pets at Rock Springs Animal Control. These pets would love to be your lucky charm on St. Patrick’s Day.

Tootsie the Calico

Hi! My name is Tootsie. I’m an adult female calico. I’m friendly and I purr when you pick me up. Plus, my face is super cool with its two colors. Come check me out.

Mack the Tabby

Greetings! My name is Mack. I’m an adult male cat. No one knows a whole lot about me. I’m a cat of mystery. But I’m quite friendly and affectionate.

Frenzie the Puppy

Hi, hi, hi! I’m a 8-week-old Jack Russell Terrier/Chihuahua Mix. I’m super extra playful and full of energy. I’m interested in sniffing everything, and exploring, and climbing all over your lap. I’ve got so much to learn and you could be the one to teach it to me!

How to Adopt

Stop by Rock Springs Animal Control to check out these and other animals looking for their forever home.

Call the Rock Springs Animal Control at (307) 352-1455 if you have any questions.

Don’t forget….you can get your new pets vaccinated at Mountainaire Animal Clinic!

