Adorable & Adoptable: Pets of the Week

Your next fuzzy family member could be at a Sweetwater County Animal Shelter.

Each week, we will highlight Pets of the Week currently available at local shelters, sponsored by Mountainaire Animal Clinic.

This week, we are highlighting pets at Rock Springs Animal Control. These sweet kitties are homeless and, well, you have a home….don’t you?

Toby

Hey, hey there! I’m a male adult that came in as a stray. I’m very friendly and love attention. I’m not a photographer, but I can picture me and you together.

Tess

Greetings! I’m a female adult that also came in as a stray. I’m a very lovey cuddle bug. You’re pretty and I’m cute. Together we’d be Pretty Cute

Matrix

Good day! I’m a male neutered adult who came in as a stray like my other friends. I’m very laid back and easy going. I know I have this grumpy look on my face, but that’s just because someone shaved me and I’m still self-conscious. I’m a really nice cat.

How to Adopt

Stop by Rock Springs Animal Control to check out these and other animals looking for their forever home.

Call the Rock Springs Animal Control at (307) 352-1455 if you have any questions.

