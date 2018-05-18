Adorable & Adoptable: Pets of the Week

Your next fuzzy family member could be at a Sweetwater County Animal Shelter.

Each week, we will highlight Pets of the Week currently available at local shelters, sponsored by Mountainaire Animal Clinic.

This week, we are highlighting pets at Red Desert Humane Society in Rock Springs. These sweet dogs and cats are homeless and, well, you have a home….don’t you?

Sky

Oh hey! I’m a spayed female kitten and we think I’m a diluted tortie point, which is a fancy name for me being super cute. I’m 6 to 9 months old and current on my vaccines. I’m incredibly sweet and cuddly with humans, but I’m Little Miss Bossypants with other cats. And I love my bed a whole lot. Me and this bed could come hang out with you.

Toby

Greetings! I’m a little ball of fun and energy. I’m a male domestic shorthair. I’m about 9 months old. I pick fights with other cats, so I’d be best as an only cat. My friends at Red Desert say that I have fat feet because I like to spread my toes out when I play, which is cute. If you think your house could use a little more cute, come play with me.

Nova

Hi! I’m a 3 or 4-year-old female. I look like I’ve been in some fights, but it’s just because I didn’t get along with another dog I was living with. I’m a good girl and I am very friendly with people. I like to run and play, especially with a tennis ball. I could use some old-fashioned TLC. I get along with older, chill dogs. In fact, if you’re looking to adopt two, my best friend that I met at the shelter needs a home too. We get along great.

How to Adopt

Stop by Red Desert Humane Society in Rock Springs to check out these and other animals looking for their forever home.

Call the Red Desert Humane Society at (307) 362-1636 if you have any questions.

Don’t forget….you can get your new pets vaccinated at Mountainaire Animal Clinic!

