Adorable & Adoptable: Pets of the Week

Your next fuzzy family member could be at a Sweetwater County Animal Shelter.

Each week, we will highlight Pets of the Week currently available at local shelters, sponsored by Mountainaire Animal Clinic.

This week, we are highlighting pets at Green River Animal Control. These sweet kitties are homeless and, well, you have a home….don’t you?

Manny

Hey, hey there! I’m a younger adult male medium hair kitty cat. I was out running around with a bunch of neighborhood kids and then next thing I know, I’m in kitty jail. Obviously I’m great with the kids. I’m lost. Can you give me directions to your heart?

Molly

Greetings! I’m a female ragdoll mix. I come fully loaded with bright blue eyes and my purr motor works great. I go all floppy limp when you hold me and I purr. If I’m staring a lot, it just because you look a whole lot like my next owner.

Miley

Oh, hey! I’m a 6-year-old female domestic longhair. I’m spayed and good with older kids. I’m also perfectly fine with cats and dogs. I’m sweet and nice, but a little on the shy side. I don’t have a place to live anymore because my family fell on hard times. Do you believe in love at first sight or should I pass by again?

How to Adopt

Stop by Green River Animal Control to check out these and other animals looking for their forever home.

Call the Green River Animal Control at (307) 872-0570 if you have any questions.

Don’t forget….you can get your new pets vaccinated at Mountainaire Animal Clinic!

Paid Advertisement - This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you'd like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.